After a warm and settled Easter, we're heading for a much more unsettled end to the week.

Storm Hannah, named by Irish forecaster Met Éireann, moves in on Friday night bringing gales and some heavy rain.

Areas affected are expected be to the south and west of Northern Ireland, parts of the Republic, south Wales and southwest England.

Wind gusts in those areas could reach 60-70mph (97-112km/h) on exposed coastal stretches and 45-55mph inland.

Disruption likely

The Met Office has issued a strong wind warning from 21:00 BST on Friday until 15:00 BST on Saturday.

Some disruption is likely with delays to transport and the possibility of short-term power cuts from fallen branches or trees.

Large waves and spray are also likely to affect some coastal routes.

Disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, with bus and train services affected.

There are no warnings currently in place for Northern Ireland.

Nevertheless, we will get a windy spell with strong gusts of 45-50mph, especially on coasts on Saturday morning as the wind swings around from the northwest as the centre of the storm moves east across Wales and central England.

It will also turn very wet with spells of rain arriving on Friday afternoon and turning more persistent and heavy through much of Friday night.

That will lead to a risk of some flooding.

The rain should clear on Saturday morning, followed initially by blustery showers.

The afternoon will be drier and brighter with the wind easing.

Met Éireann has issued Status Orange warnings - the second highest level - for four counties in the south west, Clare, Cork, Kerry, and Limerick.

Another 16 counties have been issued with yellow warnings ahead of the storm.

Met Éireann is warning that the strongest winds could reach gusts of up to 80mph towards the south-west, while gusts of up to 70mph can be expected further inland.