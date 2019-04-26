Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption A tractor and digger were set alight at the scene

Two cash machines stolen in an overnight raid have been recovered by police.

The theft happened on the Larne Link Road in Ballymena, with thieves ripping the two machines from a Tesco.

Police received a report of the incident at about 03:00 BST, after a pick-up type vehicle loaded with the cash machines was spotted fleeing.

Including the incidents on Friday, 12 cash machines have been stolen in 10 incidents in Northern Ireland in 2019.

There have also been two cash machines stolen in the Republic of Ireland.

Figures obtained by BBC News NI through a Freedom of Information request show that between 2014 and 2018 five ATMs were stolen across Northern Ireland.

Forensic evidence

A tractor and digger were used to remove the cash machines in Ballymena, with both vehicles later set alight at the scene.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption A total of 12 cash machines have been stolen in Northern Ireland so far this year

The cash machines and the vehicle spotted driving away with them were found abandoned on the Woodside Road.

Det Ch Insp David Henderson said the machines will now be examined for forensic evidence.

"It is likely that the digger and tractor involved were stolen however no reports of such machinery being stolen have been received as yet," he said.

"I want to reassure the public that we continue to do everything that we can to try stop these attacks and catch those responsible.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Police have said they will examine a recovered vehicle for forensic evidence

"We have dedicated an increased the amount of resources to tackling this issue including actively patrolling ATM sites day and night."

Det Ch Insp Henderson added the attacks happen across wide geographical area, and police "cannot be present at every ATM location all of the time".

"We really need the public to help us and report anything suspicious, as a number of people did in Ballymena this morning," he said.

Tesco remains closed and the company is assisting police with their inquiries.

In February, the PSNI announced the creation of a new team of detectives to investigate cash machine thefts, following an upsurge in the number of attacks.

The police said they believe several gangs could be involved in the operations.