Four taken to hospital after 'serious incident' in Crumlin
- 27 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four people were taken to hospital after a "serious incident" in Crumlin, County Antrim, on Saturday morning.
Police said they responded to a "report of a serious incident at an address in the Cairn Walk area of Crumlin" at 02:50 BST on Saturday.
"Three men aged in their twenties and a female teenager were taken hospital for treatment," said Det Ch Insp Peter McKenna.
There are no further details.