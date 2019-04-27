360 cannabis plants worth £180,000 seized

More than 350 cannabis plants worth an estimated £180,000 have been seized in County Armagh.

At about 04:10 BST on Saturday, it was reported to police that four men had been seen breaking the window of a property in Kinelowen Street in Keady.

They then entered the vacant premises before leaving in what was described as a white van.

A police patrol sent to the address seized about 360 suspected cannabis plants inside.

Det Ch Insp Brian Foster said: "This was a substantial seizure in Keady this morning and I want to thank the member of the public who contacted us.

"I also want to make a number of appeals.

"Were you in the Kinelowen Street area of Keady between 4am and 4:10am? Did you see any suspicious activity?

"Did you see four males acting suspiciously, or did you see a white Ford Transit-type van being driven in a suspicious manner?

"If you have information you believe may assist our investigation, please call us on the non emergency number 101."