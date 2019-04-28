Image caption Police said the man has been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery

A 27-year-old man has been charged with a number of robberies in east Belfast.

Police charged him with two counts of robbery and two of attempted robbery.

The man was also charged with three counts of possession of an imitation firearm and possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply.

The charges relate to incidents on the Albertbridge Road on 19 April, Orangefield Lane on 23 April, and on Beersbridge Road and Westminster Avenue North on Friday.