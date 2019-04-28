Image caption A house in Cairn Walk in Crumlin has been cordoned off by police

A man has died after being stabbed in Crumlin, County Antrim.

The 21-year-old was taken to hospital after police received reports of a "serious incident" at Cairn Walk in the town at 02:50 BST on Saturday.

The man died from his injuries on Sunday morning. Another man is still being treated in hospital following the attack.

Police have launched a murder inquiry. Four men aged 19, 24, 25 and 29 have been arrested.