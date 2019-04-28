Armagh: Nine vehicles destroyed in fire
- 28 April 2019
Nine vehicles have been destroyed in a fire in County Armagh.
The incident, which took place close to commercial premises in the Tullysaran Road area, was reported to police before 03:00 BST on Sunday.
The PSNI and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
Police said they were trying to establish the cause of the fire and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.