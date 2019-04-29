Image copyright News Letter

The fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man in Crumlin, County Antrim, dominates the front pages of the Irish News and the News Letter.

Both carry the same picture of forensic officers outside the house at Cairn Walk.

Police have launched a murder hunt, but have not yet released the victim's name.

The News Letter reports that the village of Crumlin was "rocked" by the weekend stabbing.

Image copyright Pacemaker Press Image caption Forensic officers at the scene of the murder in Crumlin

It says a neighbour saw a woman make "a frantic phone call from outside the property 'screaming down the phone: 'Somebody help me, somebody help me'".

The paper also carries the words of a local councillor who said the stabbing was "shocking" and did not give a "true picture" of what Crumlin was like.

The Irish News reports that one of those who suffered serious injuries in the stabbing was a brother of murdered pizza delivery man Kieran McManus, who was shot dead close to Kennedy Way in west Belfast in March 2013.

It says that Michael McManus, 25, is in hospital with serious injuries to his eyes and face.

His mother, Sally McManus, told the Irish News she was horrified by news of the stabbing.

The Irish News carries a front-page picture of him following the incident.

Four men, aged 19, 24, 25 and 29 have been arrested.

Image copyright Pacemaker Press Image caption A tractor and digger were set alight at the scene of the cash machine thefts in Ballymena

The Belfast Telegraph leads with what it tags as an "exclusive" on police efforts to catch cash machine thieves.

The paper's headline reads: "Limits on police car speed 'let ATM raid gangs flee'".

It reports claims that police efforts to catch those behind the robberies are being hampered because officers cannot break the speed limit.

"It means the patrol car that responded to the theft of an ATM in Ballymena recently was only allowed to travel at 50 mph," writes reporter Gillian Halliday.

"Patrols can only break the limit if they believe there is an immediate risk to life."

'Let down'

Also on its front page, the Irish News reports that the family of a man from west Belfast who took his own life feel "let down" by political leaders.

Donal McGoldrick, a father of four, was found dead in Colin Glen Forest Park days after going missing.

He had been suffering from depression.

His partner, Deborah McGonnell, told the paper he had sought help for his mental health issues.

"He wasn't getting the help. He was calling out for it so much," she said.

Ms McGonnell said she believed part of the problem lay with Northern Ireland's political leaders.

"They are taking money for doing nothing while our health service and people like Donal are suffering," she said.

'Driving force'

Finally, the Belfast Telegraph features a front -page picture of a smiling Grainne Crabtree - the rugby referee who has tackled her share of abuse.

The paper reports that Ms Crabtree, who was subjected to "a tirade of profanities" and sexist abuse from the sidelines, has been "honoured by her peers".

The Telegraph said that on Saturday, at the annual Ulster Society of Rugby Football Referees dinner in Portrush, she was named society member of the year and described as a "driving force of positivity".