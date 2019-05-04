Lives could be put at risk if stroke services are withdrawn from the Causeway Hospital, reports the Coleraine Chronicle.

The paper says the move to withdraw the service is related to "radical" Department of Health proposals that could see the number of acute hospitals across Northern Ireland reduced from eight to either three or five.

A recently retired senior consultant at Causeway Hospital, Fergal Tracey, says that could put stroke patients around the north coast at risk.

"Every minute, millions of brain cells are dying and patients require treatment quickly, either at the RVH or, better still, here in Coleraine," he said.

"I fear that people with the wrong diagnosis will be sent on a long, unnecessary journey, and if you have had a stroke and you need to get to Belfast, under some of the proposals you'll be sent first to Altnagelvin... all the time, the clock is ticking."

Speaker's favour

Meanwhile, the paper reports on how East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell discovered that House of Commons Speaker John Bercow is a fan of golfer Rory McIlroy.

Image copyright Getty Images

During a question and answer session on the benefits of the Open Championship, Mr Campbell rose to speak during the debate.

Mr Bercow said: "If the honourable gentleman intends to favourably reference Rory McIlroy, I will call him. If he does not, I will not."

Mr Campbell responded that McIlroy was "one of the best golfers in the world", and so was allowed to continue.

'Open' boost

The Coleraine Times leads with news that a £17m "facelift' for Portrush" is nearing completion.

There is a "sense of vibrancy and opportunity" about the town, the paper reports.

New granite paving, lighting columns and embellished railings, as well as contemporary benches and picnic tables have been erected.

The Times quotes Causeway Coast mayor Brenda Chivers, who says the positive changes herald an "exciting new era of opportunity" for Portrush, enhancing its image as a major tourism hub.

Stabbing

The Antrim Guardian leads with the fatal stabbing of 21-year-old Niall Magee in Crumlin.

It quotes the mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Paul Michael, who condemns the "scourge of knife crime".

Under the headline "Operation Zero Tolerance", the Guardian reports that security at Antrim Hospital has been upgraded to stop attacks on staff.

Charlotte McArdle, chief nursing officer with the Northern Trust, tells the paper that attacks on healthcare staff are unacceptable.

Image copyright Getty Images

"There's a small minority of people who seem to believe that verbal or physical abuse towards staff is acceptable when it clearly isn't," she says.

The Guardian also reveals a local link to the latest James Bond film.

It might be famous for being the writing resort of James Bond creator Ian Fleming, but Goldeneye in Jamaica was also a favourite spot for Lord O'Neill, of Antrim's Shane's Castle.

His mother married Ian Fleming and he spent time at Goldeneye.

'Underwater world'

The Guardian revisits a 2018 interview with him, in which he says Fleming did not quite know what to do with his stepson as he whiled away hours on the island.

"It was right on the edge of the sea and you could see the fish swimming about," said Lord O'Neill.

"I became fascinated by the underwater world."

Image caption Daniel Craig at Ian Fleming's home in Golden Eye, Jamaica

But it was not luxurious back in those days.

"There was no more than a net over the window to stop the bugs from coming in, it was just a place for Ian to write his books."

Earth-shattering news...

The Impartial Reporter leads with the news that parts of Fermanagh shook on Monday evening after being struck by a 2.1 magnitude earthquake.

Residents in Belleek, Garrison, Kesh and Ballyshannon in County Donegal reported a tremor shortly before 21.30 BST. Some said they felt their homes "shaking", says the paper, while others "likened it to a bomb going off".

The paper quotes Castle Caldwell resident Elaine Gormley, who was sitting at home watching TV when she felt a "shudder" lasting eight or nine seconds.

Image copyright Google Maps

Elaine tells the Impartial Reporter that she "jokingly said that must have been an earthquake, but my mummy said it felt more like an explosion".

"We were just watching TV and it sounded like really close thunder, but you knew it wasn't thunder because it wasn't coming from the sky."

No compensation

In County Armagh, the Ulster Gazette reports on local landowners who were forced to sell their land due to a £3.3m road scheme.

Eight years after the scheme began, they have yet to be compensated.

Work began on the A287 Markethill Road, just south of Killeen, in October 2011.

Some landowners had to sell land to enable a section of the road to be widened.

Image copyright Geograph/Pat Flannagan Image caption Work began on the A28 Markethill Road eight years ago

This week, Alderman Jim Speers said the issue "has taken far too long to resolve", adding: "I can assure the department I will not be letting the matter drop."

In response, the department confirmed it had recently received correspondence on the issue and would be responding "in due course".

The paper also reports on the sale of the "iconic Game of Thrones location, Gosford Castle".

The deal will see the famous building being converted into luxury apartments.

St Patrick's Day tragedies

In County Down, a family fun day is being held in memory of three local people who died within hours of each other in Carlingford over St Patrick's weekend, the Mourne Observer reports.

Image copyright Family Image caption Ruth Maguire's body was discovered in Carlingford Lough after she went missing while on a hen party

Ruth Maguire drowned in Carlingford Lough while on a hen party, while Marty Patterson and Shane McAnallen were killed in a car crash.

All three were members of Bryansford GAC.

The cross-community family event will run from 10:00 BST on 25 May, followed by a night of live music.

Proceeds will be donated to Newcastle RNLI, Mourne Mountain Rescue Team, the Newcastle-based Search and Rescue Dog Association and Air Ambulance NI.

The paper also features an appeal for volunteers to help monitor and conserve native wildlife in Castlewellan forest park.

Image copyright PA

It says the forest is a sanctuary for a variety of wildlife , including red squirrels, otters, pine martens and red kites, as well as a number of protected plant species.

Stinker of a job

Finally, the Ulster Herald leads with a major scoop - a massive concrete slab scooped out of the sewage system in Omagh.

It had "the potential to cause a major stink in Omagh, as well as posing a pollution threat to the local river", reads the paper.

Image copyright NI Water

The discovery of the 30ft-long piece of masonry was made during a clean-up operation on the banks of the River Strule.

NI Water, which released pictures of their find - dubbed "concreteberg" - believes the slab was formed after concrete from a building site in the town was dumped into a manhole.

Staff "couldn't quite believe what they found and it took hours to break up and finally dislodge", the paper reports.

NI Water manager Anthony McGirr says those behind the dumping had shown "a real lack of respect for the vital infrastructure and also for the people living in the area" and warned that opening a manhole or washing substances into the draining system is prohibited.