Moneymore arson attack damages family of five's home
- 29 April 2019
A couple and their three children have escaped injury in an overnight arson attack outside their home in Moneymore, County Londonderry.
A car parked outside the family's house in Conyngham Street was "deliberately set alight" at about 03:30 BST on Monday, according to the police.
The car was destroyed in the attack and the house was also damaged by fire.
Police said they were "working to establish a motive" for the attack and have appealed for information.