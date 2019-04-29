Image caption David Holmes and his band Unloved provide most of the music for Killing Eve

The Belfast musician and composer David Holmes has won a Bafta TV Craft Award for his soundtrack to Killing Eve.

Holmes and his co-composer Keefus Ciancia provided the music for the award-winning hit drama.

The winners were announced at a ceremony on Sunday hosted by the actor Stephen Mangan.

The Bafta Craft Awards recognise behind-the-scenes production talent like writers, editors and sound mixers.

The ceremony takes place in the month before the main Bafta TV Awards, which largely rewards on-screen talent.

Killing Eve stars Sandra Oh as MI5 officer Eve Polastri alongside Jodie Comer as the ruthless assassin Villanelle.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh star in Killing Eve

The first season was written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also wrote and starred in the comedy Fleabag.

The spy thriller has been a hit in both the UK and USA.

David Holmes and his band Unloved, which includes Keefus Ciancia and singer Jade Vincent, provide most of the music for Killing Eve.

Novello awards

Holmes - who lives and works in Belfast - began DJ-ing in the city as a teenager and ran a club night called Sugar Sweet in the Art College in York Street.

He has since gone on to write the score for numerous films including the Ocean's Eleven series and Hunger, as well as the TV series The Fall.

Holmes and Ciancia previously won an Ivor Novello award in 2016 for their soundtrack to London Spy, while Holmes has also previously won an Ivor Novello for his soundtrack to the film '71.

The main Bafta TV awards are due to be held on Sunday 12 May.

Killing Eve is nominated for best drama series while Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh have both been nominated for the leading actress award, alongside Keeley Hawes for Bodyguard and Ruth Wilson for Mrs Wilson.

Derry Girls, meanwhile, has been nominated for best scripted comedy programme.