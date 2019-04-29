Man, 63, arrested over murder of Jim Donegan in west Belfast
- 29 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 63-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Jim Donegan.
The father-of-two was shot in his car as he waited to collect his son from school on the Glen Road, west Belfast, on 4 December 2018.
The gunman was seen on CCTV fleeing from the murder scene, wearing a yellow high-visibility jacket.
Police said a man had been arrested at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast on Monday under the Terrorism Act.