Unions at Bombardier in Northern Ireland have called off an industrial action ballot.

They say it follows the company's assurance that it will suspend compulsory redundancies.

In November, the aerospace firm said it was to cut 490 jobs from its Northern Ireland operations.

The unions were unhappy that 32 of those job cuts had been made on a compulsory basis.

They say the affected workers will be offered their jobs back.

Susan Fitzgerald, from the Unite union, said the move would be welcomed by the entire workforce.

"Union shop stewards were due to begin balloting members to build for industrial action against compulsory redundancies," she said.

"This significant reversal means that not only are compulsory redundancies now off the table, but those who were targeted in the last round will now be offered their jobs back."

Bombardier employs about 4,000 people in plane-making activities at a number of sites in and around Belfast.