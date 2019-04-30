Antrim cash machine theft foiled by police
Two people have been arrested after police foiled a bid to steal a cash machine in an overnight robbery in County Antrim.
It happened at Nutt's Corner at about 03:30 BST on Tuesday.
Police said they received a report that a digger was being used to rip the cash machine out from a service station at Tully Road.
They said "considerable policing resources" were directed to the scene and the machine was recovered.
Tully Road remains closed and diversions are in place whilst the scene is examined further.
Cash machine thefts - 2019
11 incidents involving 14 machines.
- 1 February - Supermarket, Ballymena Road, Antrim (Two cash machines removed).
- 2 February - Supermarket, Glenavy Road, Moira.
- 15 February - Service Station, Killyclogher Road, Omagh.
- 10 March - Service Station, Ballygawley Road, Dungannon.
- 22 March - Bank, Mallusk Road, Newtownabbey.
- 24 March - Service station, Dromore Road, Irvinestown.
- 1 April - Shop, Brook Street, Ahoghill.
- 7 April - Service Station, Feeney Road, Dungiven.
- 16 April - Coffee shop, Main Street, Bushmills.
- 16 April - Supermarket, Main Street, Crumlin (Two cash machines removed).
- 26 April - Tesco, Larne Link Road, Ballymena (Two cash machines removed).