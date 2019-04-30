Image copyright PSNI Image caption Niall Mage died on Sunday morning from his injuries

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Niall Magee.

The 21-year-old died after being stabbed at a house in the Cairn Walk area of Crumlin, Country Antrim, on Saturday.

Mr Magee was taken to hospital by ambulance, but died from his injuries on Sunday morning.

The man who has been charged with his murder is expected to appear before Limavady Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.

Three other men - aged 19, 24, and 29 - were also arrested following the incident but were later released on bail pending further police inquiries.