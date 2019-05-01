Titanic Quarter new hotel plans announced
Plans have been announced to build a third hotel in Belfast's Titanic Quarter.
Developer JMK Group is proposing a 280-room hotel at a site on Hamilton Dock, next to the Titanic Belfast visitor attraction.
JMK has developed a number of hotels in Dublin in recent years but this is its first project in Northern Ireland.
A Premier Inn was part of the first phase of the Titanic Quarter and the boutique Titanic Hotel opened in 2017.
A brand for the JMK scheme has not been confirmed but it has previously developed under the Hampton by Hilton, Seraphine and Holiday Inn brands.
JMK said the project represented a "strategic investment in Belfast's tourism sector".
"We already have a presence in the Republic of Ireland, in Dublin and Waterford as well as a lot of experience in the London hotel market," the firm said.
JMK are targeting an opening date of summer 2021, subject to planning.