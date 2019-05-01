Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The raid happened at a service station in Nutt's Corner

A north Belfast man has appeared in court charged with stealing a cash machine containing almost £60,000.

Lee Wilson, 31, from Benview Drive, in Belfast, is accused of taking part in the raid at a service station on Tully Road, Nutt's Corner, in County Antrim in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The cash machine was valued at £16,000 and contained around £59,090 Ulster Bank notes.

He appeared in court on Wednesday faced with seven charges.

These included theft, criminal damage, arson and driving without a licence or insurance.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told that Lee Wilson had made "full admissions".

His lawyer applied for bail and told the judge that his client had been "very co-operative with police and made full admissions".

The lawyer described him as a "bit player" and added that he was "a very small fish in what may be described as a large pond".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The stolen cash machine was recovered by police

The court was told he is married with two young children.

But the judge did not allow him bail, saying the case involved "very serious offending".

A PSNI detective told the court that up to four people were involved in the raid.

Another person is currently in custody being questioned, the court was told.

Mr Wilson spoke only once during the 15-minute hearing, to confirm he understood the charges against him.