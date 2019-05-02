Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Cash machine theft in Nutts Corner last week

Two men have been charged in relation to recent cash machine thefts.

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft of a cash machine at the Tully Road area of Nutts Corner.

He is charged with aggravated vehicle taking, causing damage to property, arson, criminal damage and two counts of theft.

The second man, 31, is charged over a cash machine theft from the Junction One Retail Park in Antrim.

He is charged with four counts of theft, three counts of arson, taking a motor vehicle without authority and criminal damage.

Both men are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.