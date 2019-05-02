Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Forensics at the scene after a ATM theft on the Tully Road near Crumlin

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court, charged in relation to the theft of an ATM in Crumlin, County Antrim, on Tuesday.

Patrick Close, from Camlin Park in Crumlin, spoke only to confirm he understood the charges against him.

He is accused of stealing the ATM, stealing a digger, aggravated vehicle taking, arson and criminal damage.

There was no bail application and he was remanded in custody, to appear again by video-link on 28 May.

The incident was the 14th of its kind in Northern Ireland since 1 January 2019.

The machine was recovered.