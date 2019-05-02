Vote 2019: Ards and North Down council candidates
Elections for Northern Ireland's 11 councils will be held on 2 May 2019.
Here is a full list of candidates running for Ards and North Down council.
Candidate List
|Name
|Party
|ARDS PENINSULA
|Angus Carson
|UUP
|Eddie Thompson
|DUP
|Joe Boyle
|SDLP
|Lorna McAlpine
|APNI
|Matt Davey
|UKIP
|Michele Anne Strong
|GRN
|Murdoch McKibbin
|SF
|Nigel Edmund
|DUP
|Robert Hugh Adair
|DUP
|Tim Mullen
|CON
|BANGOR CENTRAL
|Alistair John Cathcart
|DUP
|Craig Blainey
|UUP
|Frank Shivers
|CON
|Gavan Reynolds
|IND
|Ian Henry
|UUP
|James Cochrane
|DUP
|John Montgomery
|UKIP
|Karen Douglas
|APNI
|Maria Lourenco
|IND
|Noelle Robinson
|IND
|Ray McKimm
|IND
|Stephen Dunlop
|GRN
|Wesley Graham Irvine
|DUP
|BANGOR EAST AND DONAGHADEE
|Bill Keery
|DUP
|David Alan Chambers
|UUP
|Gavin Walker
|APNI
|Hanna Irwin McNamara
|GRN
|Janice MacArthur
|DUP
|Mark Brooks
|UUP
|Paul Leeman
|CON
|Peter James Martin
|DUP
|Tom Smith
|IND
|BANGOR WEST
|Alan Graham
|DUP
|Barry McKee
|GRN
|Ben English
|CON
|Connie Egan
|APNI
|Jennifer Mary Gilmour
|DUP
|Kieran Maxwell
|SF
|Marion Smith
|UUP
|Scott Wilson
|APNI
|COMBER
|Deborah Girvan
|APNI
|John Montgomery
|DUP
|John Sloan
|IND
|Michael Palmer
|UUP
|Philip Smith
|UUP
|Ricky Bamford
|GRN
|Robert Gibson
|DUP
|Stephen James Cooper
|TUV
|Trevor Cummings
|DUP
|HOLYWOOD AND CLANDEBOYE
|Andrew Muir
|APNI
|Andrew Turner
|CON
|Carl McClean
|UUP
|Gillian Greer
|APNI
|Rachel Elizabeth Woods
|GRN
|Roberta Dunlop
|DUP
|Stephen Gordon Dunne
|DUP
|Tim Lemon
|UUP
|NEWTOWNARDS
|Alan Joseph McDowell
|APNI
|Ben King
|IND
|Colin Kennedy
|DUP
|Ian Dickson
|UUP
|Jimmy Menagh
|IND
|Maurice Macartney
|GRN
|Naomi Armstrong
|DUP
|Nick Mathison
|APNI
|Paul Robert James Corry
|UKIP
|Richard Smart
|UUP
|Stephen McIlveen
|DUP