Northern Ireland

Vote 2019: Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council candidates

  • 2 May 2019

Elections for Northern Ireland's 11 councils will be held on 2 May 2019.

Here is a full list of candidates running for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council.

Candidate List

NameParty
ARMAGH
Darren McNallySF
Freda DonnellyDUP
Gareth KeatingSF
Jackie CoadeAPNI
Jackie DonnellySF
Martin KellyAONT
Mealla CampbellSDLP
Pol O H'AgainIND
Sam NicholsonUUP
Thomas O'HanlonSDLP
BANBRIDGE
Brian PopeAPNI
Glenn BarrUUP
Ian BurnsUUP
Jill MacauleyUUP
Junior McCrumDUP
Kevin SavageSF
Paul GreenfieldDUP
Seamus DoyleSDLP
Vincent McAleenanSF
William MartinTUV
CRAIGAVON
Catherine NelsonSF
Declan McAlindenSDLP
Fergal Thomas LennonAONT
James Kenneth TwybleUUP
Kate EvansUUP
Margaret TinsleyDUP
Michael TallonSF
Robert Woolsey SmithDUP
Sean HaganAPNI
Thomas LarkhamSDLP
CUSHER
Brona HaugheySF
Gareth HayAPNI
Gareth WilsonDUP
Gordon KennedyUUP
Jim SpeersUUP
Paul BerryIND
Paul BowbanksIND
Quincey DouganDUP
Seamus LivingstoneSDLP
LAGAN RIVER
Eóin TennysonAPNI
John O'HareSDLP
Jordan StewartUKIP
Kyle Alfred David SavageUUP
Mark BaxterDUP
Olive MercerUUP
Paul RankinDUP
Sammy OgleIND
Samuel MorrisonTUV
Tim McClellandDUP
Tony GorrellSF
LURGAN
Ciarán TomanSDLP
Joe NelsonSDLP
Keith HaughianSF
Liam MackleSF
Louise McKinstryUUP
Noel McGeownSF
Peter LaveryAPNI
Sorchá McGeownSF
Stephen MoutrayDUP
Terry McWilliamsDUP
PORTADOWN
Arnold HatchUUP
Darrin FosterTUV
Darryn CausbyDUP
David JamesonUKIP
David JonesIND
Eamon McNeillSDLP
Emma HutchinsonAPNI
Julie FlahertyUUP
Lavelle McIlwrathDUP
Paul DuffySF
Sydney Alexander AndersonDUP
Source: Electoral Commission