Vote 2019: Belfast City Council candidates
Elections for Northern Ireland's 11 councils will be held on 2 May 2019.
Here is a full list of candidates running for Belfast City Council.
Candidate List
|Name
|Party
|BALMORAL
|Caoimhe O'Connell
|GRN
|David Graham
|DUP
|Dónal Lyons
|SDLP
|Geraldine McAteer
|SF
|Jeffrey Dudgeon
|UUP
|Kate Siobhan Nicholl
|APNI
|Michael Mulhern
|SDLP
|Pádraigín Mervyn
|PBPA
|Sarah Louise Bunting
|DUP
|William Traynor
|UKIP
|BLACK MOUNTAIN
|Arder Carson
|SF
|Ciaran Beattie
|SF
|Conor Campbell
|WP
|Emma Groves
|SF
|Eoin Geraghty
|AONT
|Liam Norris
|APNI
|Matt Collins
|PBPA
|Micheal Donnelly
|SF
|Paul Doherty
|SDLP
|Ronan McLaughlin
|SF
|Steve Maginn
|GRN
|Steven Corr
|SF
|BOTANIC
|Emmet McDonagh-Brown
|APNI
|Micky Murray
|APNI
|Graham Craig
|DUP
|Tracy Kelly
|DUP
|Áine Groogan
|GRN
|Declan Boyle
|IND
|Paul Loughran
|PBPA
|Ian Shanks
|PUP
|Billy Dickson
|SBUP
|Gary McKeown
|SDLP
|Deirdre Hargey
|SF
|Caitríona Mallaghan
|SF
|John Andrew Hiddleston
|TUV
|Richard Kennedy
|UUP
|Paddy Lynn
|WP
|CASTLE
|Carl Jospeh Whyte
|SDLP
|Cathal Mullaghan
|IND
|David Browne
|UUP
|Fred Cobain
|DUP
|Gemma Weir
|WP
|Guy Spence
|DUP
|Heather Wilson
|SDLP
|John Finucane
|SF
|Mal O'Hara
|GRN
|Mary Ellen Campbell
|SF
|Nuala McAllister
|APNI
|Patrick Convery
|IND
|Riley Johnston
|PBPA
|COLLIN
|Brian Heading
|SDLP
|Charlene O'Hara
|SF
|Danny Baker
|SF
|David Jonathon McKee
|DUP
|Donnamarie Higgins
|APNI
|Ellen Murray
|GRN
|Fred Rodgers
|UUP
|Matt Garrett
|SF
|Michael Collins
|PBPA
|Nichola McClean
|AONT
|Paddy Crossan
|WP
|Seanna Walsh
|SF
|Stephen Magennis
|SF
|COURT
|Ciara Campbell
|APNI
|Brian Kingston
|DUP
|Frank McCoubrey
|DUP
|Nicola Verner
|DUP
|Sinéad Magner
|GRN
|Jolene Bunting
|IND
|Cailín McCaffery
|PBPA
|Billy Hutchinson
|PUP
|Tiarnan Fitzlarkin
|SDLP
|Clare Canavan
|SF
|Tina Black
|SF
|Eric Smyth
|TUV
|Dave Anderson
|UUP
|Joanne Lowry
|WP
|LISNASHARRAGH
|Eric Hanvey
|APNI
|Long Michael
|APNI
|Amy Ferguson
|CCLA
|David Brooks
|DUP
|Aileen Graham
|DUP
|Sandford Tommy
|DUP
|Brian Smyth
|GRN
|Kate Mullan
|IND
|Ivanka Antova
|PBPA
|Gwen Ferguson
|PUP
|Séamas De Faoite
|SDLP
|Stevie Jenkins
|SF
|Catherine Elizabeth McComb
|UKIP
|Ben Manton
|UUP
|Chris McGimpsey
|UUP
|OLDPARK
|Jack Conor Armstrong
|APNI
|Dale William Henry Pankhurst
|DUP
|Gillian Simpson
|DUP
|Veronica Lesley
|GRN
|Fiona Ferguson
|PBPA
|Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston
|PUP
|Paul McCusker
|SDLP
|Shauneen Baker
|SF
|Mary Clarke
|SF
|JJ Magee
|SF
|Ryan Murphy
|SF
|Jason Docherty
|UUP
|Chris Bailie
|WP
|ORMISTON
|Ross McMullan
|APNI
|Peter McReynolds
|APNI
|Sian O'Neill
|APNI
|Tom Haire
|DUP
|John Colin Hussey
|DUP
|Gareth Spratt
|DUP
|Anthony Flynn
|GRN
|William Ennis
|PUP
|Laura Misteil
|SF
|Keith Derek Lonsdale
|UKIP
|Peter Johnston
|UUP
|Jim Rodgers
|UUP
|TITANIC
|Carole Howard
|APNI
|Michelle Kelly
|APNI
|George Dorrian
|DUP
|Adam Newton
|DUP
|Lee Reynolds
|DUP
|Ben Smylie
|GRN
|Karl Bennett
|IND
|John Kyle
|PUP
|Mairead O'Donnell
|SF
|Paul David Girvan
|UKIP
|Sonia Copeland
|UUP
|Colin Hall-Thompson
|UUP