Northern Ireland

Vote 2019: Causeway Coast and Glens council candidates

  • 2 May 2019

Elections for Northern Ireland's 11 councils will be held on 2 May 2019.

Here is a full list of candidates running for Causeway Coast and Glens council.

Candidate List

NameParty
BALLYMONEY
Alan McLeanDUP
Cathal McLaughlinSF
Darryl WilsonUUP
David HannaUKIP
Ian Richard StevensonIND
Ivor WallaceDUP
John FinlayDUP
John WilsonTUV
Leanne PeacockSF
Peter McCullyAPNI
Tom McKeownUUP
William BlairTUV
BANN
Adrian McQuillanDUP
Charlie McConaghyAPNI
Elizabeth CollinsTUV
Helena Dallat O'DriscollSDLP
Michelle Knight-McQuillanDUP
Richard John HolmesUUP
Sam ColeDUP
Sean BatesonSF
Timmy ReidPUP
William KingUUP
BENBRADAGH
Boyd DouglasTUV
Christine TurnerAPNI
Dermot NichollSF
Edgar ScottDUP
Kathleen McGurkSF
Orla BeattieSDLP
Proinnsias BrollyAONT
Robert Thomas CarmichaelUUP
Sean McGlinchySF
CAUSEWAY
Angela MulhollandSDLP
Chris McCawAPNI
Cyril QuiggTUV
David AlexanderIND
Emma ThompsonSF
John McAuleyDUP
Mark CoulsonGRN
Mark FieldingDUP
Norman HillisUUP
Rebecca HannaUKIP
Sanda HunterUUP
Sharon McKillopDUP
Stewart MooreTUV
COLERAINE
Amanda RanaghanUKIP
Ciarán ArchibaldSF
David HardingCON
George DuddyDUP
John WisenerUUP
Philip AndersonDUP
Russell WattonPUP
Stephanie QuigleySDLP
Trevor ClarkeDUP
William McCandlessUUP
Yvonne BoyleAPNI
LIMAVADY
Aaron CallanDUP
Alan RobinsonDUP
Ashleen SchenningSDLP
Brenda ChiversSF
Colin CartwrightTUV
Francie BrollyAONT
James McCorkellDUP
Kevin HaywardAPNI
Raymond KennedyUUP
THE GLENS
Ambrose Martin LavertyIND
Bill KennedyDUP
Cara McShaneSF
Joan BairdUUP
Kieran James MulhollandSF
Margaret Anne McKillopSDLP
Oliver McMullanSF
Source: Electoral Commission