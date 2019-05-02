Northern Ireland

Vote 2019: Derry and Strabane council candidates

  • 2 May 2019

Elections for Northern Ireland's 11 councils will be held on 2 May 2019.

Here is a full list of candidates running for Derry and Strabane council.

Candidate List

NameParty
BALLYARNETT
Aileen MellonSF
Angela DobbinsSDLP
Anne McCloskeyAONT
Brian TierneySDLP
Caoimhe McKnightSF
Danny McCloskeyAPNI
Neill McLaughlinSF
Nuala CrillyPBPA
Rory FarrellSDLP
Sandra DuffySF
Warren RobinsonIND
DERG
Andy PattonIND
Anne MurrayAPNI
Cara HunterSDLP
Derek HusseyUUP
Keith KerriganDUP
Kieran McGuireSF
Maolíosa McHughSF
Ruarí­ McHughSF
Thomas KerriganDUP
FAUGHAN
Brenda StevensonSDLP
Conor HeaneySF
Graham WarkeDUP
Gus HastingsSDLP
Jim McKeeverSDLP
Paul FlemingSF
Paul Thomas HughesIND
Rachael FergusonAPNI
Ryan McCreadyDUP
William JamiesonUUP
FOYLESIDE
Eric McGinleySF
Hayleigh FlemingSF
John DohertyAPNI
Lilian Seenoi-BarrSDLP
Mary Louise DurkanSDLP
Michael CooperSF
Sean CarrIND
Shaun HarkinPBPA
Shauna CusackSDLP
SPERRIN
Allan BreslandDUP
Andy McKaneUUP
Brian McMahonSF
Cathal Ó hOisínSF
Corey FrenchIND
Dan KellySF
Jason BarrSDLP
Maurice DevenneyDUP
Michaela BoyleSF
Patsy KellyIND
Paul 'Gags' GallagherIND
Pauline McHenryIND
Raymond BarrIND
Scott MooreAPNI
Steven EdwardsSDLP
THE MOOR
Cathy BreslinSDLP
Colm Anthony CavanaghAPNI
Eamon McCannPBPA
Emmet DoyleIND
Gary DonnellyIND
John BoyleSDLP
Kevin CampbellSF
Niree McMorrisDUP
Patricia LogueSF
Sharon DuddySF
Tina BurkeSF
WATERSIDE
Christopher JacksonSF
Darren Ross GuyUUP
David RamseyDUP
Drew ThompsonDUP
Hillary McClintockDUP
Maeve O'NeillPBPA
Martin ReillySDLP
Philip McKinneyAPNI
Sharon McLaughlinSF
Sinéad McLaughlinSDLP
Source: Electoral Commission