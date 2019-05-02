Vote 2019: Derry and Strabane council candidates
Elections for Northern Ireland's 11 councils will be held on 2 May 2019.
Here is a full list of candidates running for Derry and Strabane council.
Candidate List
|Name
|Party
|BALLYARNETT
|Aileen Mellon
|SF
|Angela Dobbins
|SDLP
|Anne McCloskey
|AONT
|Brian Tierney
|SDLP
|Caoimhe McKnight
|SF
|Danny McCloskey
|APNI
|Neill McLaughlin
|SF
|Nuala Crilly
|PBPA
|Rory Farrell
|SDLP
|Sandra Duffy
|SF
|Warren Robinson
|IND
|DERG
|Andy Patton
|IND
|Anne Murray
|APNI
|Cara Hunter
|SDLP
|Derek Hussey
|UUP
|Keith Kerrigan
|DUP
|Kieran McGuire
|SF
|Maolíosa McHugh
|SF
|Ruarí McHugh
|SF
|Thomas Kerrigan
|DUP
|FAUGHAN
|Brenda Stevenson
|SDLP
|Conor Heaney
|SF
|Graham Warke
|DUP
|Gus Hastings
|SDLP
|Jim McKeever
|SDLP
|Paul Fleming
|SF
|Paul Thomas Hughes
|IND
|Rachael Ferguson
|APNI
|Ryan McCready
|DUP
|William Jamieson
|UUP
|FOYLESIDE
|Eric McGinley
|SF
|Hayleigh Fleming
|SF
|John Doherty
|APNI
|Lilian Seenoi-Barr
|SDLP
|Mary Louise Durkan
|SDLP
|Michael Cooper
|SF
|Sean Carr
|IND
|Shaun Harkin
|PBPA
|Shauna Cusack
|SDLP
|SPERRIN
|Allan Bresland
|DUP
|Andy McKane
|UUP
|Brian McMahon
|SF
|Cathal Ó hOisín
|SF
|Corey French
|IND
|Dan Kelly
|SF
|Jason Barr
|SDLP
|Maurice Devenney
|DUP
|Michaela Boyle
|SF
|Patsy Kelly
|IND
|Paul 'Gags' Gallagher
|IND
|Pauline McHenry
|IND
|Raymond Barr
|IND
|Scott Moore
|APNI
|Steven Edwards
|SDLP
|THE MOOR
|Cathy Breslin
|SDLP
|Colm Anthony Cavanagh
|APNI
|Eamon McCann
|PBPA
|Emmet Doyle
|IND
|Gary Donnelly
|IND
|John Boyle
|SDLP
|Kevin Campbell
|SF
|Niree McMorris
|DUP
|Patricia Logue
|SF
|Sharon Duddy
|SF
|Tina Burke
|SF
|WATERSIDE
|Christopher Jackson
|SF
|Darren Ross Guy
|UUP
|David Ramsey
|DUP
|Drew Thompson
|DUP
|Hillary McClintock
|DUP
|Maeve O'Neill
|PBPA
|Martin Reilly
|SDLP
|Philip McKinney
|APNI
|Sharon McLaughlin
|SF
|Sinéad McLaughlin
|SDLP