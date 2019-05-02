Northern Ireland

Vote 2019: Fermanagh and Omagh council candidates

  • 2 May 2019

Elections for Northern Ireland's 11 councils will be held on 2 May 2019.

Here is a full list of candidates running for Fermanagh and Omagh council.

Candidate List

NameParty
ENNISKILLEN
Donal O'CofaighCCLA
Keith ElliotDUP
Simon WigginsDUP
Debbie ColemanGRN
Matthew BeaumontIND
Paul BlakeSDLP
Debbie CoyleSF
Tommy MaguireSF
Donald CrawfordTUV
Robert IrvineUUP
Howard ThorntonUUP
ERNE EAST
Brian McCaffreySF
Caroline Mary WheelerIND
Garbhan McPhillipsSDLP
John McCluskeyIND
McHugh GerryAONT
Noleen HayesSF
Paul RobinsonDUP
Sheamus GreeneSF
Thomas O'ReillySF
Victor WarringtonUUP
ERNE NORTH
Alex ElliotTUV
David MahonDUP
Deborah ArmstrongDUP
Diana ArmstrongUUP
Diane LittleAPNI
John CoyleSDLP
John FeeleySF
John McClaughryUUP
Lewis JenningsDVP
Siobhan CurrieSF
ERNE WEST
Adam GannonSDLP
Alex BairdUUP
Anthony FeeleySF
Bernice SwiftIND
Carol JohnstonDUP
Chris McCaffreySF
Fionnuala LeonardSF
Trevor ArmstrongIND
MID TYRONE
Bernard McGrathSDLP
Bert WilsonUUP
Catherine KellySF
Emmet McAleerIND
James ManaghDUP
Kevin McColganSF
Pádraigín KellySF
Richard BullickAPNI
Rosemarie ShieldsAONT
Sean ClarkeSF
Sean DonnellySF
OMAGH
Anne Marie FitzgeraldSF
Barry BrownCIST
Barry McElduffSF
Charles ChittickTUV
Christopher SmythUUP
Errol ThompsonDUP
Jacinta McKeownSDLP
Joanne DonnellyIND
Jospehine Anne DeehanIND
Lee HawkesSDLP
Margaret SwiftAONT
Marty McColganSF
Sorcha McAnespyIND
Stephen DonnellyAPNI
Susan GlassGRN
Will ConveyIND
WEST TYRONE
Mark BuchananDUP
Fía CowanAPNI
Anne-Marie DonnellySF
Frankie DonnellySF
Mary GarritySDLP
Glenn CampbellSF
Stephen McCannSF
Cathal McCroryAONT
Allan RaineyUUP
Source: Electoral Commission