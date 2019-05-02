Vote 2019: Fermanagh and Omagh council candidates
Elections for Northern Ireland's 11 councils will be held on 2 May 2019.
Here is a full list of candidates running for Fermanagh and Omagh council.
Candidate List
|Name
|Party
|ENNISKILLEN
|Donal O'Cofaigh
|CCLA
|Keith Elliot
|DUP
|Simon Wiggins
|DUP
|Debbie Coleman
|GRN
|Matthew Beaumont
|IND
|Paul Blake
|SDLP
|Debbie Coyle
|SF
|Tommy Maguire
|SF
|Donald Crawford
|TUV
|Robert Irvine
|UUP
|Howard Thornton
|UUP
|ERNE EAST
|Brian McCaffrey
|SF
|Caroline Mary Wheeler
|IND
|Garbhan McPhillips
|SDLP
|John McCluskey
|IND
|McHugh Gerry
|AONT
|Noleen Hayes
|SF
|Paul Robinson
|DUP
|Sheamus Greene
|SF
|Thomas O'Reilly
|SF
|Victor Warrington
|UUP
|ERNE NORTH
|Alex Elliot
|TUV
|David Mahon
|DUP
|Deborah Armstrong
|DUP
|Diana Armstrong
|UUP
|Diane Little
|APNI
|John Coyle
|SDLP
|John Feeley
|SF
|John McClaughry
|UUP
|Lewis Jennings
|DVP
|Siobhan Currie
|SF
|ERNE WEST
|Adam Gannon
|SDLP
|Alex Baird
|UUP
|Anthony Feeley
|SF
|Bernice Swift
|IND
|Carol Johnston
|DUP
|Chris McCaffrey
|SF
|Fionnuala Leonard
|SF
|Trevor Armstrong
|IND
|MID TYRONE
|Bernard McGrath
|SDLP
|Bert Wilson
|UUP
|Catherine Kelly
|SF
|Emmet McAleer
|IND
|James Managh
|DUP
|Kevin McColgan
|SF
|Pádraigín Kelly
|SF
|Richard Bullick
|APNI
|Rosemarie Shields
|AONT
|Sean Clarke
|SF
|Sean Donnelly
|SF
|OMAGH
|Anne Marie Fitzgerald
|SF
|Barry Brown
|CIST
|Barry McElduff
|SF
|Charles Chittick
|TUV
|Christopher Smyth
|UUP
|Errol Thompson
|DUP
|Jacinta McKeown
|SDLP
|Joanne Donnelly
|IND
|Jospehine Anne Deehan
|IND
|Lee Hawkes
|SDLP
|Margaret Swift
|AONT
|Marty McColgan
|SF
|Sorcha McAnespy
|IND
|Stephen Donnelly
|APNI
|Susan Glass
|GRN
|Will Convey
|IND
|WEST TYRONE
|Mark Buchanan
|DUP
|Fía Cowan
|APNI
|Anne-Marie Donnelly
|SF
|Frankie Donnelly
|SF
|Mary Garrity
|SDLP
|Glenn Campbell
|SF
|Stephen McCann
|SF
|Cathal McCrory
|AONT
|Allan Rainey
|UUP