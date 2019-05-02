Northern Ireland

Election 2019: Lisburn and Castlereagh council candidates

  • 2 May 2019

Elections for Northern Ireland's 11 councils will be held on 2 May 2019.

Here is a full list of candidates running for Lisburn and Castlereagh council.

Candidate List

NameParty
CASTLEREAGH EAST
Andrew GirvinTUV
David DrysdaleDUP
Hazel LeggeUUP
John LavertyDUP
Martin GreggAPNI
Sharon SkillenDUP
Tim MorrowAPNI
Tommy JeffersDUP
CASTLEREAGH SOUTH
Geraldine RiceIND
Jason ElliotDUP
Johm GallenSDLP
Michael HendersonUUP
Michelle GuyAPNI
Nathan AndersonDUP
Nicola GirvinTUV
Rachael McCarthySDLP
Ryan CarlinSF
Simon LeeGRN
Sorcha EastwoodAPNI
Vasundhara KambleDUP
DOWNSHIRE EAST
Aaron McIntyreAPNI
Alex SwanUUP
Andrew GowanDUP
James BairdUUP
Janet GrayDUP
Owen BeckettSDLP
Uel MackinDUP
DOWNSHIRE WEST
Allan EwartDUP
Caleb McCreadyDUP
Jim DillonUUP
John PalmerUUP
Luke RobinsonGRN
Morgan CroneSDLP
Neil JohnstonCON
Owen GawaithAPNI
Vince CurryDUP
KILLULTAGH
Alexander RedpathUUP
Ally HaydockSDLP
David HoneyfordAPNI
Gary McCleaveSF
James TinsleyDUP
Ross McLernonUUP
Stuart BrownIND
Thomas BeckettDUP
William LeatherDUP
LISBURN NORTH
Alan LoveUKIP
Gary HyndsCON
Joe DuffySF
Johnny McCarthySDLP
Jonathan CraigDUP
Lindsay ReynoldsDUP
Nicholas TrimbleUUP
Scott CarsonDUP
Stephen MartinAPNI
Susan HughesUUP
LISBURN SOUTH
Alan GivanDUP
Alison ChittickTUV
Amanda GrehanAPNI
Andrew EwingDUP
Brendan CorrSDLP
Helen LoveUKIP
Jenny PalmerUUP
Jonny OrrIND
Paul PorterDUP
Rhoda WalkerDUP
Ricky TaylorDVP
Tim MitchellUUP
Source: Electoral Commission