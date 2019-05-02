Northern Ireland

Election 2019: Mid and East Antrim council candidates

  • 2 May 2019

Elections for Northern Ireland's 11 councils will be held on 2 May 2019.

Here is a full list of candidates running for Mid and East Antrim council.

Candidate List

NameParty
BALLYMENA
Audrey WalesDUP
Conal Robert StewartSDLP
Eugene Martin ReidSDLP
James HenryIND
John CarsonDUP
Matthew ArmstrongTUV
Patrice HardySF
Patricia O'LynnAPNI
Philip GordonTUV
Rab PickenUKIP
Reuben GloverDUP
Rodney QuigleyIND
Stephen NichollUUP
William John LoganDUP
BANNSIDE
Andrew Hugh WrightDUP
Ian FriarySF
Jackson Bolton MinfordUUP
Philip BurnsideAPNI
Stewart Desmond McDonaldTUV
Thomas GordonDUP
Timothy GastonTUV
Tommy NichollDUP
William Robert McNeillyUUP
BRAID
Beth AdgerDUP
Brian CollinsTUV
Christopher JamiesonTUV
Colette McAllisterSF
Julie FrewDUP
Keith James TurnerUUP
Marian MaguireIND
Muriel Elizabeth BurnsideAPNI
Robin CherryUUP
Roni BrowneIND
Sam HannaDUP
William McCaugheyDUP
CARRICK CASTLE
Billy AsheDUP
Cheryl JohnstonDUP
Jim McCawPUP
John KennedyUKIP
John McDermottUUP
Lauren GrayAPNI
Nicholas WadyIND
Noel JordanIND
Robin StewartUUP
Si HarveyDVP
COAST ROAD
Andrew ClarkeDUP
Angela SmythDUP
Geraldine MulvennaAPNI
James McKeownSF
Martin WilsonIND
Maureen MorrowUUP
Ruth WilsonTUV
KNOCKAGH
Andrew WilsonUUP
Bobby HaddenIND
David BarnettPUP
Lindsay MillarUUP
Marc CollinsDUP
May BeattieTUV
Noel WilliamsAPNI
Peter JohnstonDUP
LARNE LOUGH
Andy WilsonUUP
Danny DonnellyAPNI
Gregg McKeenDUP
James StrangeTUV
Mark Richard William McKintyUUP
Paul ReidDUP
Robert LoganAPNI
Robert RobinsonGRN
Source: Electoral Commission