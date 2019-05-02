Northern Ireland

Domestic servitude: Woman to appear in court in Belfast

A woman has been charged with requiring another person to perform forced or compulsory labour.

The 25-year-old was brought to Northern Ireland after being arrested in Scotland on Tuesday as part of an investigation into domestic servitude.

She is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Her arrest was part of an operation which has been ongoing for more than 16 months, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.