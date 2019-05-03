Ahoghill attack: Man beaten with hammer by masked gang
- 3 May 2019
A man has been beaten with a hammer at a house in County Antrim.
Three masked men forced their way into the house at Brook Street in Ahoghill at about 23:00 BST on Thursday.
They assaulted the victim, who is in his 30s, with a hammer. He was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his head and body.
The attackers left the scene in a dark coloured car driven by a fourth person. Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.