Three men have been arrested following an attack on a 17-year-old boy in south Belfast.

Police said they were called to reports of a disturbance at a flat on the Donegall Road at about 16:15 BST on Friday.

Inside the property they found a 17-year-old victim who was "injured and unconscious".

Police said the teenager was taken to hospital where "his condition is understood to be critical".

They have appealed for information about the incident.