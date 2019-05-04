Four people have been arrested after five burglaries in Belfast on Friday.

The break-ins happened between 15:50 BST and 20:20 BST at Bawnmore Road, Strangford Avenue, Glengoland Gardens, Deramore Park South and Riverdale Park South.

Two 17-year-old boys, a 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old man are being questioned.

They were arrested after police stopped a car in the Donegall Road area of south Belfast on Friday night.