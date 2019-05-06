A man in his 20s has died following a car crash in Loughgiel, County Antrim on Sunday.

The collision happened on the Altnahinch Road shortly before 23:00 BST.

The man was the driver of an Audi car and police say there was no other vehicles involved.

Police closed the road overnight but it has since reopened. They have also appealed for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.