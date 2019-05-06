Three men have appeared at Belfast Magistrate's court following an attack that left a teenage boy critically ill.

The men are Belfast-based Geordie Brown, 18, of Malone Road, Dean Clarke, 20, of Creevy Avenue, and Nathan Lloyd, 18, of Donegall Road.

They were charged with offences including grievous bodily harm with intent.

The men were arrested after reports of a disturbance at Donegall Road, Belfast, at about 16:15 BST on Friday.

Police said they found a 17-year-old "injured and unconscious" inside a flat.

The men are due to appear again via video link on 13 May.

All three have been remanded in custody until the hearing.