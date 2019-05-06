Northern Ireland

Lisburn: Burglars attack man with claw hammer

  • 6 May 2019
police

A man was attacked with a claw hammer in an aggravated burglary at the weekend.

Police said three men got into a flat at Woodbrook Avenue, Lisburn, at about 23:30 BST on Sunday 5 May.

They beat the 32-year-old man with a hammer. He was treated in hospital for lacerations to his head.

Police have appealed for information.