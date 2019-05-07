North Belfast: Man in hospital after 'stabbing'
- 7 May 2019
A man has been taken to hospital following a reported stabbing in Ardoyne, north Belfast, on Monday.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a call shortly before 21:00 BST.
The police said they went to the scene of an assault at a house on Alliance Avenue. A man suffered a cut to his head.
After being treated at the scene, the victim was taken to the Mater Hospital in Belfast.
Police said they attended the scene in the Alliance Avenue area and are appealing for information.