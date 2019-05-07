The former deputy leader of the Alliance Party, Seamus Close, has died after a short illness.

It is understood he had liver cancer. Mr Close, 71, served as a Lagan Valley MLA from 1998 until 2007.

He held several positions in Alliance, including serving as chair between 1981 and 1982 and as deputy leader from 1991 until 2001.

He was often a key member of Alliance delegations in talks processes.

In 2006, Mr Close announced his retirement from politics, after 33 years and 20 elections.

At the time, he cited being mayor of Lisburn in 1993 as one of the highlights of his political career.