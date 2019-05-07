Image caption The accident happened at the Terex plant in Omagh in July 2016

An American manufacturing company has admitted breaches of health and safety following the death of an employee at a plant in Omagh in July 2016.

Terex GB Limited faced a more serious charge of corporate manslaughter. However, it was not proceeded with.

Steven McTeague, 51, was killed at the Terex materials processing plant.

Appearing in the dock at Dungannon Crown Court, Terex director Paul O'Donnell pleaded guilty on behalf of the company to three charges.

The charges were: Failing to ensure the safety of an employee, failing to ensure the safety of a non-employee and failing to assess risks.

The prosecution said that on the basis of those guilty pleas, the corporate manslaughter charge of unlawful killing through a gross breach of its duty of care would not be proceeded with.

A sentencing hearing will take place in June.

Mr McTeague, a father of two from Omagh, died three days after an incident at the Cookstown Road factory.

Members of Mr McTeague's family, including his widow and children, were in court.

Engineering firm Terex employs hundreds of people in Northern Ireland.

The company manufactures equipment used in the construction, quarrying and mining industries.