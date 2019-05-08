Image copyright Getty Images

The only controlled primary school in a County Down town is set to close, under plans drawn up by the Education Authority (EA).

Castlewellan Primary School will shut its doors in September 2020 if the proposal goes ahead.

The number of pupils has decreased in recent years to the current enrolment of 27.

The EA had previously suggested merging it with the nearby Annsborough Integrated Primary School (IPS).

A consultation on that plan, carried out in May 2018, said that removing a controlled school from Castlewellan "would have detrimental impact on the local Protestant community".

However, after the merger proposal became public "a number of parents of pupils attending Castlewellan Primary School decided to relocate their children to alternative primary providers in the area," according to the EA.

Castlewellan Primary's pupil numbers subsequently fell from 44 in 2017/18 to 27 in 2018/19.

A third of those pupils are in the school's dedicated class for children with moderate learning difficulties.

The school has capacity for 110 pupils but its enrolment has been well below that for a number of years.

Financial deficit

It also has a rising financial deficit.

As a result, the EA has now said that the only "viable option" is to close Castlewellan PS while Annsborough IPS will remain open.

There are two other controlled primary schools in the area - Newcastle Primary and Cumran Primary in Clough, both of which have some available places.

There are also six Catholic Maintained schools and two integrated primaries in the Castlewellan, Newcastle and Clough areas - including Annsborough IPS, which also has about 60 available places.

The consultation on the plan to close Castlewellan PS is open until 28 June with a final decision on its future expected in early 2020.