A review of the care of deceased patients of neurologist Dr Michael Watt has not yet begun, according to the lead story in the Belfast Telegraph on Wednesday.

The paper reports that a health watchdog responsible for reviewing the medical records of patients of Dr Watt is still working to establish the review team's remit.

The General Medical Council (GMC) began an investigation into consultant neurologist Dr Michael Watt in May 2018.

Last year, about 3,500 patients were recalled as investigations were carried out.

This was amid concerns over possible misdiagnosis.

Dr Michael Watt, a specialist at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust who also works in a private capacity, has been temporarily suspended from practice.

A relative of one of Dr Watt's patients told the Belfast Telegraph the review delay was "unbelievably frustrating".

The Irish News, meanwhile, leads with the death of a County Down Gaelic footballer beaten by what she had called "the toughest opponent of my life". The Belfast Telegraph also covers the story.

Siobhan McCann, 26, was from the rural community of Clonvaraghan near Castlewellan. She died from cancer.

'Toughest opponent of my life'

She played for St John's Drumnaquoile since the age of five, represented her county from U16 to senior level and was recently a member of Dulwich Harps GAC, London, the newspaper reports.

Her illness inspired a high-profile campaign, backed by Gaelic clubs across the UK and Ireland, to fund treatment.

Extensive tributes are paid to Ms McCann, led by her home club St John's GAC, which remembered her as "a special member, an incredible player and a unique and loved friend".

"As a club, we pulled together with others in our Gaelic family in an outpouring of love and hope to help her fight her illness," a spokesperson said.

"We will come together again to grieve and share our precious happy memories."

The News Letter leads with an event to commemorate veterans from across the British Isles who "paid the ultimate sacrifice due to the Troubles".

'Sweep it under the carpet'

Coronation Street actor and Charlie Lawson helped launch the event, which will be hosted by the Northern Ireland Veteran's Association.

He said: "I spend my time trying to defend this wee country over in England where I live. Most people just want to sweep it under the carpet, what happened here."

The Daily Mirror also leads with a health story - this time about NHS plans to recruit thousands of nurses from the Republic of Ireland and India.

The paper quotes from a leaked plan, which says "we will need to increase international recruitment to secure additional supply rapidly".

Elsewhere, it also reports that Van Morrison will play two intimate gigs in Northern Ireland this summer.

The small shows will take place at The Helicon theatre at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy.