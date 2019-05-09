Image copyright PA Image caption Arlene Foster met Theresa May on Thursday

Senior DUP members have been in Chequers for a private meeting with the prime minister.

The party's leadership Arlene Foster and Nigel Dodds, and chief whip Jeffrey Donaldson met Theresa May on Thursday afternoon.

The DUP said the meeting was a useful opportunity to remind Mrs May that they want the Stormont Assembly restored.

They added that they wanted the result of the EU referendum delivered in a way which "strengthens the union".

The confidence-and-supply pact the DUP shares with the Conservative Party is due for renewal next month.

A spokesperson for Downing Street said the prime minister held a "private political meeting" with the DUP at her residence.