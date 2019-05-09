Ian Ogle: Man charged over Belfast murder
- 9 May 2019
A man is to appear in court on Friday charged with the murder of Ian Ogle.
The 40-year-old man was charged by detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch.
He is also being reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) for attempted intimidation.
Ian Ogle, 45, died after he was stabbed and beaten in the street near his home in Cluan Place off the Albertbridge Road in east Belfast.