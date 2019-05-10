Image copyright News Letter

The funeral of GAA player Siobhán McCann is splashed across the Belfast Telegraph and the Irish News.

The 26-year-old County Down woman died of cancer on Monday.

Ms McCann played for a number of clubs, including St John's GAC, Drumnaquoile.

The club and friends took to social media to pay their respects, describing her as a "beautiful girl with an amazing heart", reports the Belfast Telegraph.

The newspaper also reports on the Channel 4 interview with Nichola Corner, the sister of murdered journalist Lyra McKee.

She told Channel 4 that there is a "terrible irony" in the journalist's murder, as those responsible had robbed themselves of someone who would have reached out to them and told their story.

Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image caption Lyra McKee was observing rioting in Creggan when she was shot dead last month

Ms Corner said that she lost part of her soul on the night Lyra was killed and she still expects her to burst through the door.

But, she added, her death must not be in vain.

On Thursday, three men and a teenage boy were arrested in connection with the violence that took place on the night Ms McKee was murdered.

The Daily Mirror reports that the suspects, aged 15, 18, 38 and 51, were detained under terrorism legislation.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ian Ogle was stabbed in east Belfast in January

The Daily Mirror also carries the news that a man is to appear in court on Friday charged with the murder of Ian Ogle in January.

The 40-year-old man was charged by detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch.

He is also being reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) for attempted intimidation.

Aon focal?

The Irish News has the story about a Irish-medium post-primary school that wants to tackle a shortage of specialist subject staff by hiring teachers with basic language skills.

Gaelcholáiste Dhoire in Dungiven is creating dozens of new teaching jobs in the next few years, the Irish News reports.

It hopes that all its subjects will still be taught in Irish, but admits it is becoming more difficult to source teachers in some specialist areas.

Image copyright Reuters

The News Letter splashes with a picture of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall on their visit to Munich on Thursday.

The pair are photographed sipping on steins of beer during their tour of Germany.

The newspaper also reports that plans to build a peace centre on the site of the former Maze Prison have been scrapped, according to the Ulster Unionist Party.

Ten republican prisoners died on hunger strike at the prison in the early 1980s.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Maze prison held some of NI's most notorious killers from 1971 to 2000

The proposed centre - which was first given the green light by planners back in 2013 - stalled after the DUP withdrew its support.

Previously, a political row over a planned peace centre at the former site of the Maze prison led to the withdrawal of £18m in EU funding for the project.