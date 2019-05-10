Image copyright PACEMAKER PRESS Image caption The Maze prison, where republican IRA and INLA inmates died during a hunger strike in 1981

Plans for a peace centre at the site of the former Maze prison in Northern Ireland have been "set aside", its developers confirmed.

Terence Brannigan, chairman of the Maze Long Kesh Development Corporation, said the withdrawal of EU funds and lapsed planning permission were factors.

He said the centre "has been recognised as a potential barrier" to the site's development.

The Maze Prison housed paramilitary inmates during the Troubles.

In 2013, former Stormont first minister Peter Robinson stalled efforts to build the visitor attraction as part of redevelopment of the sprawling grounds near Lisburn in County Antrim.

In the same year, the EU withdrew its funding offer of £18m in support of the development following disagreement between Sinn Féin and the DUP.

The republican hunger strikes in 1981 in which 10 people, died including Bobby Sands, took place in the Maze.

Mr Brannigan said the inclusion of the proposed peace centre was a "matter for ministers".

"Our board has set this element aside and focused on developing a much broader strategy to realise the full potential of the Maze/Long Kesh site," he said.

Opposition

Unionists have expressed concern about the symbolism of building a peace centre at the site.

Sinn Féin's former Stormont deputy first minister Martin McGuinness was a strong supporter and said the commitment should have been honoured or risked damaging power sharing.

Mr Brannigan said: "Our board remains convinced this location has incredible social, cultural and economic potential."

He added: "It is our view the Maze has the transformational potential of acting as a catalyst for the delivery of around £800m investment and up to 14,000 high-quality, sustainable, jobs.

"For us not to seek to find a pragmatic way forward would be a dereliction of duty for a corporation charged with securing the regeneration of this strategically-located site."