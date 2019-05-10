Man dies in Moneymore motorcycle collision
- 10 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died following a motorcycle collision on the Magherafelt Road in Moneymore, County Londonderry.
The accident happened at around 13:45 BST on Friday.
A PSNI spokesperson said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the incident.
The Magherafelt Road was closed following the collision, but has now re-opened.