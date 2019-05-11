Warning after planes targeted by lasers

Police have said they have had four reports of people shining laser pens at pilots in the past week.

The most recent incident happened about 22:55 BST on Friday in the Jordanstown area on the outskirts of Belfast.

"Thankfully no-one was injured or vision impaired as a result of this extremely dangerous and reckless behaviour," police said.

Inspector Paul McCarron added: "Those involved could face charges of being in possession of a dangerous weapon.

"Not only is it an offence under the Air Navigation Order to endanger aircraft but it is highly irresponsible and dangerous.

"Lasers can cause temporary blindness and where pilots are concerned, this could result in a catastrophe and possibly lead to significant loss of life."