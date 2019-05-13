Image copyright Daily Mirror

The Belfast Telegraph leads with an exclusive about 56 attempted murders that went unreported in Northern Ireland over the last two years.

The paper explains that police usually inform the media about serious crimes by issuing press releases.

But it says this did not happen in more than a third of attempted murder cases.

Using the Freedom of Information Act, the paper has found that of the 172 attempted murders investigated in 2017 and 2018, 56 cases were not publicised.

It speaks to the Society of Editors, which argued that the public has a right to know about serious crimes in their communities.

However, a PSNI statement said decisions to issue press releases depend upon the "investigative merit and nature of the incident".

It added that the wishes of victims were taken into consideration, especially when the attempted murder "may be of a domestic nature".

Definition of a victim

The News Letter leads with a joint warning from two victims groups that they will not support the government's current plans to deal with the legacy of the Troubles.

The groups, Innocent Victims United (IVU) and the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), are among some of the largest organisations representing people who were bereaved or injured in more than 30 years of violence.

In an opinion piece, the groups outline their opposition to any legacy plans that would be similar to those proposed in the 2014 Stormont House Agreement.

Listing 10 objections to the proposals, their number one issue is how the government defines a victim.

The groups say that the "current definition which equates the innocent with the perpetrator" is responsible for the "ongoing re-traumatisation" of victims.

GAA showdown

The top story in the Irish News is a charity fundraising match in memory of a Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) footballer who died in a crash on the A1 last year.

Karl Heaney was travelling home from football training when he was killed in a two-vehicle collision at a "notorious blackspot," on the main Belfast to Dublin road.

Since his death, his girlfriend and family have been campaigning for an upgrade of the A1, including new safety measures on the road.

The paper says former GAA stars from Counties Armagh and Down will meet for a charity "showdown" in Newry next weekend, in tribute to the former Newry Mitchels player.

The Mirror reports that a rugby player was arrested on a flight from Belfast to Bristol, after an alleged assault on a female cabin crew member.

The paper says the Easyjet flight was delayed for more than 90 minutes on Friday, while the unnamed player was escorted from the aircraft.