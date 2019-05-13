Image copyright Colm Lenaghan Image caption The DUP leader condemned Theresa May's post-Brexit vision for the United Kingdom

A fresh Brexit vote would put democracy at risk, Arlene Foster has warned.

The DUP leader attended the launch of her party's European election manifesto on Monday.

She was speaking at Seaview football stadium in north Belfast, urging voters to return Diane Dodds as the DUP's MEP.

Ms Foster rejected calls from Labour claiming that a Brexit deal between the DUP and the Conservatives would be put to a public vote.

She also criticised Theresa May for lacking a strong vision for the UK after Brexit.

The DUP leader said: "What people want to see is democracy being respected.

"Unfortunately, it hasn't been respected and we have a remain parliament, therefore parliament has not been able to deliver on Brexit in the way it should have been delivered upon."

She added: "We have a prime minister, frankly, who doesn't have the vision for the United Kingdom post-Brexit that we all want to see.

"We want to see a United Kingdom that is strong post-Brexit and has a close relationship with Europe."

Image copyright Colm Lenaghan Image caption Diane Dodds, who is the DUP's MEP candidate, condemned the "hopeless" Brexit negotiations of the government

Arlene Foster then went on to reject the suggestion of a confirmatory referendum, stating "we have to deliver the wishes of the people, democracy is at risk here if we do not".

Also speaking at the event on Monday, Diane Dodds, the DUP's current MEP for Northern Ireland, condemned the "hopeless government negotiation and utter contempt and intransigence of Brussels".

Ms Dodds added: "The 2016 referendum was not an English vote, a Scottish vote, a Welsh vote or a Northern Ireland vote.

"It was a British vote to leave the EU together and it must be honoured."