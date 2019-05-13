Image copyright Getty Images

More than £50,000 in cash and a mobile fuel laundering unit have been seized by police after searches in Newry and south County Armagh.

A man, 20, was arrested during the operation on suspicion of possessing and concealing criminal property.

The nine searches were carried out by the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) organised crime unit on Monday.

Detectives also seized two lorries, mobile phones and documents.

Det Insp Keith Gawley said: "We are continuing to appeal to the public to report anything suspicious to us."