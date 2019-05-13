Man reported to PPS over Ian Ogle murder
- 13 May 2019
A man arrested over the murder of Ian Ogle has been reported to the Public Prosecution Service.
Mr Ogle, 45, died in January after he was stabbed and beaten near his home in Cluan Place off the Albertbridge Road in east Belfast.
Police said 37-year-old man arrested in February on suspicion of Mr Ogle's murder "has been reported to the PPS for the offence of murder".
Three men have previously appeared in court charged with the murder.