Image caption There have been plans to regenerate the area known as Queens Parade since at least 1999.

A new development consortium has been appointed in an another attempt to redevelop part of the seafront in Bangor, County Down.

There have been plans to regenerate the area known as Queens Parade since at least 1999.

The new consortium is headed by developers the Karl Group and civil engineers Farrans.

The proposed scheme includes a hotel, cinema and other commercial space as well as enhanced public spaces.

Tracy Meharg, Department for Communities permanent secretary, said: "This development and the £50m investment in Bangor will generate new jobs, new shops, new offices, new homes and make this area of Bangor a place to see and visit."

Property crash

Outline planning permission for a redevelopment scheme in the Queens Parade area was first granted in 1999.

Since then it has been through various redesigns, been held up by land acquisition issues and endured the property crash.

The project was effectively nationalised in the wake of the crash with the Department for Social Development buying it from the developers.

The department appointed a preferred developer in 2017 but it did not proceed and the appointment process had to be rerun.

There will now be 12 weeks of community consultation before any new planning application is made.